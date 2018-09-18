Meghan Markle’s new charitable endeavour is everything about food, women empowerment and togetherness

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 11:38:57 am
Meghan Markle, Royal Charitable cookbook, Kensington Palace Duchess of Sussex to launch community cookbook – Together: Our Community Cookbook (Source: KensingtonRoyal/Twitter)
After a long anticipation, the Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle’s first charitable endeavour, which is going to be a community cookbook. Together: Our Community Cookbook is going to be a collection of more than 50 recipes from around the globe written by women who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Last summer, these women gathered in a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London and prepared fresh food for their families, friends and neighbours.

So during the month of January when Markle was settling in her new house, she made regular private visits to the kitchens and felt united by the passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities. In the video narrated by the Duchess, the women explain how they used to cook for two days every week and shared recipes. From this, they realized cooking was also a way of healing together. In the video, Zahira Ghaswala, the kitchen coordinator, says it was Markle’s idea to come up with a cookbook to raise funds so that the Hubb Community Kitchen could operate seven days a week.

“I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form”, said the Markle. Proceeds from the book, which has been published by Penguin Random House, will support the Hubb Community Kitchen.

