Meghan Markle’s new charitable endeavour is everything about food, women empowerment and togetherness

Duchess of Sussex to launch community cookbook – Together: Our Community Cookbook (Source: KensingtonRoyal/Twitter) Duchess of Sussex to launch community cookbook – Together: Our Community Cookbook (Source: KensingtonRoyal/Twitter)

After a long anticipation, the Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle’s first charitable endeavour, which is going to be a community cookbook. Together: Our Community Cookbook is going to be a collection of more than 50 recipes from around the globe written by women who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Last summer, these women gathered in a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London and prepared fresh food for their families, friends and neighbours.

So during the month of January when Markle was settling in her new house, she made regular private visits to the kitchens and felt united by the passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities. In the video narrated by the Duchess, the women explain how they used to cook for two days every week and shared recipes. From this, they realized cooking was also a way of healing together. In the video, Zahira Ghaswala, the kitchen coordinator, says it was Markle’s idea to come up with a cookbook to raise funds so that the Hubb Community Kitchen could operate seven days a week.

Last summer, a group of women gathered in a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in West London, where they could prepare fresh food for their families, friends and neighbours #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/BqIyry3efv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

As they cooked together and shared recipes, as a community they began to connect, heal and look forward. Word spread and more women joined in – this was the start of the Hubb Community Kitchen. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/tgL9gWxmWD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/jY5XIAtw2h — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

United by their passion for food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess of Sussex and the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen are pleased to share ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/RSFD7ChD9E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

Profits from the sales of ‘Together’ will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping to keep it open for up to seven days a week and to widen its reach to others in the community #CookTogether: https://t.co/PfmFOfei8w pic.twitter.com/qt0vD25H3U — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

“I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form”, said the Markle. Proceeds from the book, which has been published by Penguin Random House, will support the Hubb Community Kitchen.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd