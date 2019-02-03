McDonald’s is distributing books by Roald Dahl with Happy Meals in New Zealand

The fame of author Roald Dahl needs no retelling. However, in New Zealand, food chain McDonald’s in order to encourage children to read the author’s writings has substituted its famous Happy Meal toys with books from the author. According to a report in the Independent, over eight lakh copies by the author will be handed out by the food chain for six weeks.

The report states that as a part of the Happy Meal programme, six special books will be handed out to diners. The books include Dahl’s famous works like Marvellous Miss Honey, Matilda, Wonderful Mr Willy Wonka, Fantabulous BFG, Lucky Charlie Bucket and Brave Little Sophie.

Each of them will consist of lovely illustrations by Quentin Blake, as well as stickers. This, however, is not the first time that McDonald’s is handing out books instead of toys with its Happy Meals.

“The Happy Meal Readers programme is all about helping parents to get their children to enjoy reading,” explains Jo Mitchell, marketing director at McDonald’s New Zealand said. “The Roald Dahl characters are ones that many parents will have enjoyed growing up, and it’s great to play a part in introducing them to a new generation,” he added.

Each week different titles will be distributed. The report enlists the details.

January 24 to January 30: Roald Dahl’s Fantabulous BFG

January 31 to February 6: Roald Dahl’s Amazing Matilda

February 7 to February 13: Roald Dahl’s Lucky Charlie Bucket

February 14 to February 20: Roald Dahl’s Brave Little Sophie

February 21 to February 27: Roald Dahl’s Wonderful Mr. Willy Wonka

February 28 to March 6: Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Miss Honey