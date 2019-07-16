Author Margaret Mascarenhas passes away; A look at some of her memorable works

Toggle Menu
Margaret Mascarenhas was an American citizen with Goan origin and was known for her distinctive voice and was an integral part of the post-colonial discourse.

Margaret Mascarenhas passed away on the intervening nights of July 13 and 14. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Transnational author, essayist and poet Margaret Mascarenhas passed away on the intervening night of July 13 and 14. The author of books like Skin, The Disappearance of Irene Dos Santos and Triage, Mascarenhas was an American citizen with Goan origin and was known for her distinctive voice.

The author, who was an integral part of the post-colonial discourse, has had her books translated in various languages, including French. Her essays and opinion pieces have also been published in various publications.

Mascarenhas, whose demise has come as a shock to many, is believed to be suffering from cancer. The reason for her death is however not known yet.

A look at some of her most memorable works.

Skin

The book has been translated in into French and Portuguese. (Source: Amazon.in)

Published in 2001, Skin is a fascinating narrative consisting women and their stories spanning across generations and continents. Their seemingly fragmentary stories, that start at a bar in California and move to a Goan village come together at the end as Mascarenhas, artfully and craftily, tie up all the loose ends, gifting us a compelling read. The book has been translated in into French and Portuguese.

The Disappearance of Irene Dos Santos

The book is a richly-cut portrait of Venezuela that was rife with revolution. (Source: Amazon.in)

A tale of memory and love woven tenderly and with care, The Disappearance of Irene Dos Santos was selected for the Indie Next List. The story revolves around Irene dos Santos who disappears at the age of 15. Although many believed her to have drowned, her body was never found. She resurfaces, years later, in her best friend’s dreams, triggering a journey of finding the truth about her sudden disappearance. The result is a richly-cut portrait of Venezuela that was rife with revolution.

Triage

This collection of poems and sketches stands out for being a deeply layered, evocative work and ultimately being a fitting example of what marriage of words and images look like.

