Maneka Gandhi’s ‘There’s a Monster under my Bed!’ shortlisted for Jarul Picture Book Awards

Maneka Gandhi's children’s book, 'There’s a Monster under my Bed!' encapsulates some of the most common fears children, within the age group of three to six years, face.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP just shared this news on social media.  (Source: File Photo)

Maneka Gandhi’s children’s book, There’s a Monster under my Bed! has been shortlisted for the Jarul Picture Book Awards. The BJP Lok Sabha MP just shared this news on social media.

In the 56-page illustrated book, there is a child sharing her fears on one page. This is accompanied by an older voice on the facing page, dealing with the child’s concerns and fears. The book encapsulates some of the most common fears children, within the age group of three to six years, face.

Speaking to The Indian Express on why she wrote the book, she had said her granddaughter was the reason. “I have a granddaughter (aged four) who one day said, ‘Dadi, there’s a monster under my bed’. And I said, ‘That’s so lucky. Even I want one.’ Then her fear went away, because we dealt with it. But so many parents don’t deal with such fears,” she had said.

“The aim of the book is to make parents look at these problems and see if there can be solutions. Of course, there may be other ways to deal with the problems than how it’s mentioned in the book,” she had added.

