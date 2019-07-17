Mandira Bedi to pen down her first book ‘Happy for No Reason’

Celebrities writing books is no longer a new practice. Recently, Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover announced that they will be penning down their thoughts as well and the latest to join the club is Mandira Bedi.

The actor, fitness enthusiast and television host is all set to write her first book, Happy for No Reason, a memoir that will be in the style of a modern-day fitness lifestyle manual. The book will be published by Penguin Random House India in 2020.

Bedi, talking about her upcoming book that will provide a glimpse of her life, her journey and her experiences, said, “With utmost gratitude, I look at my life having taken the most blessed and divine turns these last 25 years in entertainment. Each passing year, it has been getting and feeling better than the year gone by. I have lived life, going with the flow and that has brought me to the only goal I ever hoped to get to – being happy from within. Happy for no Reason is an attitude and an intent I put out, to wake up with every day of my life. Moreover, being invited by Penguin to author this book is a dream come true for me. But when you are in a place of true bliss you get to reach beyond what could be and what is!”

“In her life, Mandira Bedi has donned many hats. In addition to being a versatile actor, she is a successful entrepreneur, a social influencer, a sports lover, a fitness enthusiast, an advocate of body positivity and now an author as well. A deeply personal narrative, her part-memoir-part-lifestyle manual will capture the many roles she juggles as a professional, a parent and a home-maker.