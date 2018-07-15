Loved ‘Sacred Games’? Binge on 6 other TV series adapted from books

Hooked to Sacred Games? From Sherlock to Malgudi Days, check out more such TV shows adapted from books. Hooked to Sacred Games? From Sherlock to Malgudi Days, check out more such TV shows adapted from books.

“Bhagwaan ko maante ho? (Do you believe in God?)” Ganesh Gaitonde’s words ring in almost every viewer’s ears — who is hooked on to the latest Indian web series — Sacred Games on Netflix. Delving into a dark tale set in Mumbai, the first season directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane has received rave reviews from critics as well as viewers. Based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name, the plot revolves around the lives of the criminal mastermind played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and inspector Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan.

While the story enticed such a huge audience only after it was adapted as a web series, Chandra’s novel was critically acclaimed and also won an award. It’s not the such show in today’s times. Many other fiction stories and books have been adapted as TV shows and have gained popularity. From Game of Thrones to Malgudi Days, here is a list of such shows in India as well as abroad.

Game of Thrones

Most viewers wait with bated breath for each episode and season of Game of Thrones. Most viewers wait with bated breath for each episode and season of Game of Thrones.

A Game of Thrones, the first book in the fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, was written by American author George RR Martin and published on August 1, 1996. The series was later made into a fantasy drama by David Benioff and D B Weiss and was titled Games of Thrones. It first premiered in April 17, 2011 and since then has been receiving widespread acclaim. Fans all across the globe now wait with bated breath for each season and every year more characters die breaking hearts as the fight over Iron Throne continues.

Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days presented India as never seen before, and viewers love to relive the nostalgia of old times. Malgudi Days presented India as never seen before, and viewers love to relive the nostalgia of old times.

Based on the works of RK Narayan, Malgudi Days was made into a television series by producer TS Narasimhan in 1986. Posited in the fictional town created by Narayan, the series, much like the book traced the journey of Swami and his friends and presented a picture of India as never seen before.

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies presented an exquisite portrayal of female friendships and the thriller hooked many viewers. Big Little Lies presented an exquisite portrayal of female friendships and the thriller hooked many viewers.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty of the same name, Big Little Lies was made into a television series in 2017. The series, much like the book, presented the terrifying side of abuse and an exquisite portrayal of female friendships. Featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, among others, the series received unanimous appreciation and also 16 Emmy Award nominations, winning eight of them. The second season is due and needless to say, fans are delighted.

Byomkesh Bakshy

Byomkesh Bakshy, the television series remains one of the most celebrated adaptation of Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s novels. Byomkesh Bakshy, the television series remains one of the most celebrated adaptation of Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s novels.

Based on the works of Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, Byomkesh Bakshi revolved around the sleuth of the same name and his cases. Starring Rajit Kapur and KK Raina as Byomkesh Bakshi and Ajit Kumar Banerji respectively, the series was aired on Doordarshan and was critically acclaimed. It still remains one of the most celebrated adaptations of his novels.

Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale has received unanimous acclaim from viewers. The Handmaid’s Tale has received unanimous acclaim from viewers.

American dytopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel, The Handmaid’s Tale presents the disturbing picture of a society ravaged by a totalitarian rule, where women are left bereft of their agency. The series, that was released in 2017, is haunting and won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from thirteen nominations.

Sherlock

Sherlock posits the sleuth written by Arthur Conan Doyle in modern times. Sherlock posits the sleuth written by Arthur Conan Doyle in modern times.

Based on the famous work of Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock posited the sleuth from the Victorian-era in contemporary times and gave him a phone and nicotine patch instead of his pipes. The first season was aired in 2010 and since then Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, as the brilliant detective and Dr Watson respectively have been accepted by fans with open arms.

