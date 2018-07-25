Man Booker Prize 2018 longlist announced; here’s all you need to know

The longlist for the Man Booker Prize has thrown up some surprises. The longlist for the Man Booker Prize has thrown up some surprises.

The Longlist for the Man Booker Prize has been announced and it has thrown up some surprises. While veterans like Michael Ondaatje, Esi Edugyan have made it to the list, this year also happens to be the first time when a graphic novel is being considered for the prestigious prize.

Chosen among 171 submisions, the resultant 13 books were chosen by a panelist of five judges — German philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, cultural critic Leo Robson, feminist writer and critic Jacqueline Rose, graphic novelist Leanne Shapton and crime writer Val McDermid.

The list includes, Belinda Bauer’s gripping novel Snap, Anna Burns’ Milkman, Edugyan’s Washington Black. Guy Gunaratne’s In Our Mad and Furious City has made it to the list, so has Ondaatje’s latest novel Warlight. Daisy Johnson’s Everything Under, Sophie Mackintosh’s The Water Cure, Richard Powers’ The Overstory, Donal Ryan’s From a Low and Quiet Sea, Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Robin Robertson’s The Long Take are and Nick Drnaso’s graphic novel Sabrina are the other books in the list.

Edugyan’s Half Blood Blues was shortlisted in 2011 for the same prize. In 1992 Ondaatje’s The English Patient was chosen as Barry Unsworth’s Sacred Hunger had both the prize. But on July 8, the former edged ahead as 1992 novel was announced as the best winner of the Booker prize of the last 50 years. The shortlist will be announced on September 20 and the winner be revealed on October 16.

Mackintosh, Gunaratne, Johnson and Rooney have been nominated for their debut novels this year. It remains to be seen who takes home the prestigious prize.

