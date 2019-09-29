Book review: Locating 011

How does a reader make sense of a text which they are simply unable to place? Reading Aleph Book Company’s 2019 edition of A Death in Delhi can be a slippery experience because of the failure or unwillingness of the publishers to locate the text clearly in time. Or perhaps, it was a thought-out decision.

The blurb, offering a glimpse of these short stories translated into English from Hindi, tells us, “The 15 stories in this volume, by some of the most prominent writers in the field, provide a unique picture of the country today.” A little further into the book, in the Introduction, the reader learns that the stories curated for the collection date to the 1950s and 1960s. The period in question is introduced as one in which certain transitions can be read in the values, concerns and narratives of writers. But nowhere in the book does the reader learn that Gordon Roadarmel — who compiled and translated the stories, as well as penned the introduction — died almost 50 years ago, in 1972.

The first edition of this collection was published by the University of California Press the year Roadarmel died. The brief introduction by him makes the target readership quite clear — it is largely for a Western audience, emphasising that Hindi writers of the concerned period were very much in touch with the universal themes of alienation and inner torment.

Almost all 15 stories in the collection have an urban setting and explore the inner lives of an array of beleaguered urban characters. Men grappling with complicated pasts, men living unmoored disengaged lives in the city, men’s fleeting and bewildering encounters with each other, men who have lost their dreams.

In the eponymous short story written by Kamleshwar, the narrator wrestles with his reluctance — Lethargy? Lack of a deep enough human relationship? Social discomfort? — to join the funeral

procession of an influential benefactor in an affluent Delhi neighbourhood. The narrator’s dread of dealing out social niceties even at a time of death, the everyday chatter of those joining the procession and funeral — even as the death itself is kept at a good arm’s length in the story — softly sketches the insulated and nuclear concerns and lives of city-dwellers. In ‘Big Brother’ by Shekhar Joshi, a young working boy’s delight at forming a connection with a guardian figure from his home-region when impatience wrought by class difference overwrites shared memories of their region.

The writers featured in the collection include celebrated names such as Giriraj Kishore, Ram Kumar, Nirmal Verma, and Gyanranjan. But the absence of even a single woman writer is stark in the experience of reading the text. The deeply personal nature of these stories means that their narratives revolve around the subjectivity of the character with a voice, and most of these stories have been told in the first person. Among those told in the second and third person as well, every single story grants subjectivity entirely to a male character. Even a story like ‘Miss Pall’, on the battles of a single woman who tries to escape the torments of city life by moving away to a solitary life in the hills, is told through the narrative of her male former colleague from the city. Miss Pall herself never speaks to the reader. In 2019, it is difficult to read a collection supposedly representative of modern Indian literature (in Hindi) in which women have no voice.

This is why this unlabouredly and smoothly translated collection of stories could have benefitted with some effort by the publisher to locate the text in time.Of course, the introduction gives us some context to the collection of stories and the motivations of the translator and compiler. What the 2019 collection needs is some context to the introduction itself — the text as a whole, and not just the stories — and to the choice to reproduce and republish the collection for the contemporary reader. Otherwise, it remains an anachronistic collection.