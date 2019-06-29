Toggle Menu
Life Lines

A fairly ordinary prose about a not-so-ordinary life, it feeds off an assortment of experiences, loiters off into poetic tangents and drops epiphanies as truth bombs.

The biggest strength of the book is that it does not, for a moment, betray the wild ride that life is.

Close to the Bone
Lisa Ray
HarperCollins India
412 pages
Rs 599

For a regular reader, a memoir can be a great exercise in discerning the person it is based on. It is also a matter of fact that those who are not famous are unabashedly ruthless in the judgment of people who are.

The last time I read a memoir, it was Soha Ali Khan’s. Titled Perils of Being Moderately Famous, it was a breezy read which made me first (unabashedly, ruthlessly) judge her, and then, completely alter my perception of her (in a very positive way). Lisa Ray’s Close to the Bone, on the other hand, made me sit up and think — not only about the star model/actor or the cancer survivor — but about the hard truths and emotions that come packaged into life. It is not a hyperbole when I say the book serves as a springboard capable enough in its prose tolaunch you into a higher, freer space.

Ray establishes who she is at the tender age of 16: “I think I have a lot of testosterone… I can’t stand anyone telling me what to do. I don’t know what I want to do yet with my life, but it is going to be something important. And I don’t like hanging out with girls.” Or, “Don’t…don’t…pinch my wings”.

Ray is a person with a heightened sense of self-awareness — simmering, unacceptable, relatable — all at the same time. She is a bundle of contradictions (aren’t we all?), whose journey in the world of modelling and spirituality — across countries, with anorexia, through toxic relationships with men, on the anvil of some largely perturbing, life-shaking events — has yielded a terrific commentary on life.

Close to the Bone is naked in its honesty — or honest in its nakedness. I liked how she does not resort to blanket lies when describing Bombay, a city which is atrociously romanticised till date. “After a while, I grew numb to poverty. I was as much a hypocrite as the others, stuffing olives and pate in our mouths though I didn’t believe that I was influenced by a Western bias.”

The biggest strength of the book is that it does not, for a moment, betray the wild ride that life is. A fairly ordinary prose about a not-so-ordinary life, it feeds off an assortment of experiences, loiters off into poetic tangents and drops epiphanies as truth bombs. It’s a life well written.

