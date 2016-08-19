Lady Gaga to launch her father’s cookbook in November

Singer Lady Gaga in November will launch an Italian cookbook penned down by her father about their family restaurant. (Source: AP file photo) Singer Lady Gaga in November will launch an Italian cookbook penned down by her father about their family restaurant. (Source: AP file photo)

Pop star Lady Gaga is all set to launch her father Joe Germanotta’s cookbook this November. Lady Gaga’s ardent fans are aware of her love for food, particularly Italian food.

The 30-year-old singer is currently working on the Italian cookbook titled, “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook: Classic Recipes and Scenes from an Italian American Restaurant,” inspired by their family restaurant in New York’s Upper West Side. The family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, is named after Germanotta’s sister who died of Lupas three months shy of her 20th birthday.

The book will include a foreword written by Lady Gaga herself. Along with recipes for dishes served at restaurant, the book will also include anecdotes and Germanotta’s family stories.

On Amazon, the introduction to the book reads, “A collection of recipes and anecdotes, inspired by the world famous restaurant Joanne Trattoria, owned by Joe Germanotta, father of Lady Gaga.”

The description of the book adds, “Family, food, and love are the foundation upon which Joe Germanotta and his wife, Cynthia, raised their daughters, Natali and Stefani (aka Lady Gaga).”

Lady Gaga often have said that she knows how to cook great Italian food including meatballs and pasta and recently also posted a video of her grilling some meat. Followers of her on Instagram are well acquainted with her cooking experiments – some dishes that sound decidedly dodgy including a bread pudding of sorts made using pecan nuts and stale potato rolls.

Food and cooking has a long association with the Lady Gaga, remember the famous Thanksgiving dinner cooked by her and Chef Art Smith live on television? If not you must see it soon.

She on numerous occasion have shared the stage to show her love for cooking, and if may say has proved that its in her genes.

