Kukdukoo Lit Fest’s first edition comes to an end

The first edition of Kukdukoo Lit Fest- India’s first interactive Children’s Literature Festival – came to an end. The two-day festival, that was held on February 2 and 3 took place in Noida. It provided a fun and interactive

platform for children and was attended by many celebrated, award-winning personalities.

There were over 40 artists, authors, illustrators, theatre personalities from India and abroad who made it to the event. The list also included internationally famous storyteller Geeta Ramanujam. “We are overwhelmed with the love, support and response from the people of Noida-Delhi-NCR. There was a huge footfall (7000+), more than we had anticipated, for the first edition of Kukdukoo Lit Fest. We are happy that the people of Noida took in the spirit of the festival with zest, and children participated enthusiastically in all the sessions, be it storytelling or author interaction or theatre performances. The parents were equally participative. This has given us the confidence and the motivation to bring this festival to Noida year after year,” Abhishek, Co-founder of KLF said.

At the festival this year, over ten thousand books were available for the children who participated in it. At the same time, workshops and interactive sessions with authors were arranged for various age groups.

Day One of the festival, among other events, consisted of storytelling sessions by Ramanujam and by Seyda (member of European Storytelling Federation and one of the three founders of SEIBA International Storytelling School in Turkey). There was also a theatre workshop Joy of Drama, conducted by Vaishali Chakravarthy.

On Day Two, events a poetry workshop by Kanupriya, a musical storytelling session by internationally acclaimed storyteller Deepa Kiran, among other sessions, took place.