Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s life immortalised in books

Karunanidhi was a writer himself. (Source: File photo) Karunanidhi was a writer himself. (Source: File photo)

Writer and politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi passed away on August 7 and left behind an unmatched legacy. He served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for twenty years. Apart from being a politician, the DMK patriarch was also a writer. In fact, he made his name first in script writing and impressive oratory skills. He was appointed as the editor of the magazine of Dravidar Kazhagam by Periyar EV Ramasamy. Karunanidhi also wrote several poems, essays, screenplays. Books written by him include Ponnar Sankar, Sanga Thamizh, Thirukkural Urai, Thenpandi Singam, Nenjukku Needhi, Iniyavai Irubathu, Kuraloviam, Romapuri Pandian and Vellikizhamai.

ALSO READ | Muthuvel Karunanidhi: From failing Class X to changing the social fabric of Tamil Nadu

There were also several books written on him, and many provide an insight into his life, policies and his meteoric rise to power. Here are some of them.

(Source: Amazon.in) (Source: Amazon.in)

Karunanidhi: A Life in Politics

Written by Sandhya Ravishankar and published in 2018, Karunanidhi: A Life in Politics traces the politician’s six-decade long career in Indian politics. The biography also sheds light on how Karunanidhi continued to remain relvant and in power in spite of his failing health and his party not being in power.

Karunanidhi: Man of destiny

Written by S Swaminathan, this book was published in 1974 and deals with the politician’s meteoric rise to power. It also sheds light on how DMK replaced Congress in Tamil Nadu and became almost invisible. The 89-page book also has a plethora of information on the politician.

The Politics of Cultural Nationalism in South India

Written by Marguerite Ross Barnett, the book has an extensive article on the politician titled The DMK in power: Contradictions of cultural nationalism in the Karunanidhi era. Published in 1976, it sheds light on the time Karunanidhi became the chief minister after Annadurai’s death in 1969, and how he went on to influence the party. The article also examined several policies of his.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd