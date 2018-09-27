Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
JK Rowling explains how Voldemort’s trusted snake and horcrux Nagini was once a human woman

If you read the book, you would remember that Nagini was Lord Voldemort’s final and most closely protected horcrux in the Potter series that Harry destroyed in the final book after much struggle.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 6:31:21 pm
J K Rowling, Harry Potter, Harry Potter nagini, Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald, Nagini, Maledictus, Harry Potter fans, harry potter series, harry potter movies, Fantastic Beasts trailer, indian express, indian express news The trailer talked about a certain Harry Potter character – Voldemort’s trusted snake Nagini. (Source: File Photo)
As the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped, some of the Potterheads had to deal with a shocking revelation. The trailer talked about a certain Harry Potter character – Voldemort’s trusted snake Nagini. Apparently, the video clip showed that Nagini was not just a snake but a Maledictus, not an Animagus, as some believed.

For those who are wondering what Maledictus and Animagus are, here are details about it.

In Potter lore, and as Rowling explained herself, “They’re different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter.”

In the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, fans were left confused when it finally revealed that Lord Voldemort’s snake companion, Nagini, was, in fact, a human.

If you read the book, you would remember that Nagini was Lord Voldemort’s final and most closely protected horcrux in the Potter series that Harry destroyed in the final book after much struggle. Horcruxes are parts of a wizard’s soul that have been locked inside different objects. Voldemort had separated his soul into seven horcruxes, which Harry destroyed one after the other.

When a fan asked Rowling on Twitter exactly how long she has known about Nagini’s past,  she replied saying, “Only about 20 years.”

Amish Tripathi author of ‘The Secret of the Nagas’ from his Shiva trilogy, corrected Rowling about the origins of the Naga mythology.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the character will be played by Claudia Kim.

