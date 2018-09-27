JK Rowling explains how Voldemort’s trusted snake and horcrux Nagini was once a human woman

The trailer talked about a certain Harry Potter character – Voldemort’s trusted snake Nagini. (Source: File Photo) The trailer talked about a certain Harry Potter character – Voldemort’s trusted snake Nagini. (Source: File Photo)

As the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped, some of the Potterheads had to deal with a shocking revelation. The trailer talked about a certain Harry Potter character – Voldemort’s trusted snake Nagini. Apparently, the video clip showed that Nagini was not just a snake but a Maledictus, not an Animagus, as some believed.

For those who are wondering what Maledictus and Animagus are, here are details about it.

In Potter lore, and as Rowling explained herself, “They’re different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter.”

In the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, fans were left confused when it finally revealed that Lord Voldemort’s snake companion, Nagini, was, in fact, a human.

If you read the book, you would remember that Nagini was Lord Voldemort’s final and most closely protected horcrux in the Potter series that Harry destroyed in the final book after much struggle. Horcruxes are parts of a wizard’s soul that have been locked inside different objects. Voldemort had separated his soul into seven horcruxes, which Harry destroyed one after the other.

When a fan asked Rowling on Twitter exactly how long she has known about Nagini’s past, she replied saying, “Only about 20 years.”

Not an Animagus. A Maledictus. Big difference. https://t.co/JwVVNnvVQU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

They’re different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter. https://t.co/wYfvPeQFRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Noooo… I thought I’d shot that one down! The escaped boa constrictor in Philosopher’s Stone wasn’t Nagini. It was never Nagini. That’s an incorrect but very persistent fan theory! https://t.co/QEy89kwloA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Amish Tripathi author of ‘The Secret of the Nagas’ from his Shiva trilogy, corrected Rowling about the origins of the Naga mythology.

Actually @jk_rowling the Naga mythology emerged from India. It travelled to Indonesia with the Indic/Hindu empires that emerged there in the early Common Era, with the influence of Indian traders and Rishis/Rishikas who travelled there. Nagin is a Sanskrit language word. https://t.co/cXHSlDD7Kc — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) September 26, 2018

I’m not offended, @lalisa_you. I was just clarifying something to @jk_rowling. That’s all.

And Indonesia is a cousin culture of India’s. We have learnt many things from them too. Both our countries tend to like each other.

My limited point: Naga traditions have origins in India. https://t.co/ZxdqcXLeKt — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) September 27, 2018

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the character will be played by Claudia Kim.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd