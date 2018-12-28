Jasmine Days, Milkman, Gandhi and more: Books that made an impact in 2018

Much like every year, a host of stories were told by different voices in 2018. Many were applauded for their work, a few were bestowed with literary awards, while others succeeded in initiating conversations regarding pressing matters.

Advertising

As the year comes to an end, let’s take a look at the books that won hearts this year.

Flight by Olga Tokarczuk

Tokarczuk’s novel won the prestigious Man Booker International Prize this year. Translated in English by Jennifer Croft, the narrative combines stories as diverse as a modern-day travel with the story of a 17th century anatomist who dissected his own amputated leg and the journey of Frederic Chopin’s heart from Paris to Warsaw after his death.

Jasmine Days by Benyamin

Benyamin, author of the celebrated Goat Days, won the JCB Prize for Literature, this year. The narrative traces the journey of a young girl as a promise of a revolution goes sour. Translated from Malayalam to English by Shahnaz Habib, the book has received critical acclaim.

Advertising

Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World, 1914-1948 by Ramchandra Guha

Writer and historian Ramachandra Guha in his book Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World, 1914-1948 captures the life and work of the leader. From Gandhi’s arrival in Bombay in 1915 to his abolishment of the practice of untouchability, the book touches upon important aspects of his life.

Ants Among Elephants by Sujatha Gidla

Sujatha Gidla’s Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family won the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize, 2018 on October 19, this year. Gidla narrates the tale of growing up as a Dalit woman in India and does that in a completely undramatised way.

Set against the political troubles of Northern Ireland, the book traces the coming of age story of a young woman’s affair with a married man.