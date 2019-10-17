Jaipur Literature Festival gears up for 13th edition: Here’s everything you need to know

Jaipur lit fest is coming back. The literary show — which brings together some of the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage — will be back with its 13th edition come January.

It will be held between January 23 and January 27, 2020 at the iconic Diggi Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Set against the striking backdrop of India’s ‘Pink City’, the festival has become an annual melting pot of literature, curated art installations, heritage evenings and mesmerising musical performances for five memorable days. Over the years, the festival has hosted nearly 2,000 speakers and welcomed over a million book lovers from across the world, since its inception in 2007.

Past speakers have ranged from Nobel laureates J M Coetzee, Orhan Pamuk and Muhammad Yunus to Man Booker Prize winners Ben Okri, Margaret Atwood and Paul Beatty. Sahitya Akademi winners Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, M T Vasudevan Nair, late Girish Karnad, Mahasweta Devi and U R Ananthamurthy have also participated, as have literary superstars like Amish Tripathi, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Vikram Seth.

The annual event has also hosted luminaries like Amartya Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Fry, Thomas Piketty and former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

Some of the key themes which will be explored at the 2020 edition include science and technology, economics, environment and climate change, history, poetry, fiction, to name a few.

With a line-up of exemplary speakers from India and across the world, the festival once again promises to give enthusiasts unparalleled access to some of the most famous personalities of the literary world.