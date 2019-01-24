Jaipur Literary Festival: JCB Prize winner and other authors to host discussion series

The Jaipur Literary Festival is underway and apart from showcasing a range of writing talent, it will, much like in the past, provide a platform for discussion. This year, a special discussion series will be presented by the JCB Prize for Literature winner and others.

At the session, readers will be given an insight into the way things work, the operations of the jury and the winner of the prize in 2018. The line-up at the session consists of the winner of the 2018 JCB Prize for Literature, Benyamin, and the other shortlisted authors like Anuradha Roy, Amitabha Bagchi and Perumal Murugan. Jury member Priyamvada Natarajan and Harish Trivedi from the advisory council will also be part of it.

“The 2018 JCB Prize for Literature culminates at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2019. It is truly exciting to bring the greatest books from the country to a large audience of readers and lovers of literature from different parts of the world,” said Rana Dasgupta, literary director of the prize.

On January 24, 25 and 27 sessions will be held where writing processes of authors, their political duties, the craft of fiction and the technicalities adopted by the writers will be discussed in great detail by those who are visiting.