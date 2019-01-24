Toggle Menu
Jaipur Literary Festival: JCB Prize winner and other authors to host discussion serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/books/jaipur-literary-festival-jcb-prize-author-sessions-5553463/

Jaipur Literary Festival: JCB Prize winner and other authors to host discussion series

On January 24, 25 and 27 JCB will hold sessions at Jaipur Literary Festival where writing processes of authors, their political duties, the craft of fiction and the technicalities adopted by the writers will be discussed in great detail by those who are visiting.

jaipur literary festival, jaipur literary festival jcb prize, jcb prize, jcb prize session jaipur literary prize, indian express, indian express news
This year, a special discussion series will be presented by the JCB Prize for Literature winner and others. (Source: File Photo)

The Jaipur Literary Festival is underway and apart from showcasing a range of writing talent, it will, much like in the past, provide a platform for discussion. This year, a special discussion series will be presented by the JCB Prize for Literature winner and others.

At the session, readers will be given an insight into the way things work, the operations of the jury and the winner of the prize in 2018. The line-up at the session consists of the winner of the 2018 JCB Prize for Literature, Benyamin, and the other shortlisted authors like Anuradha Roy, Amitabha Bagchi and Perumal Murugan. Jury member Priyamvada Natarajan and Harish Trivedi from the advisory council will also be part of it.

“The 2018 JCB Prize for Literature culminates at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2019. It is truly exciting to bring the greatest books from the country to a large audience of readers and lovers of literature from different parts of the world,” said Rana Dasgupta, literary director of the prize.

On January 24, 25 and 27 sessions will be held where writing processes of authors, their political duties, the craft of fiction and the technicalities adopted by the writers will be discussed in great detail by those who are visiting.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s latest book titled 'There’s a Monster under My Bed… And Other Terrible Terrors', offers ways to tackle childhood fears
2 At this year’s Jaipur Literature Festival, some of the best international writers make their debut, while others return for seconds
3 From the farms and fields