Toggle Menu
Israeli author Amos Oz dies at 79https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/books/israeli-author-amos-oz-dies-at-795514223/

Israeli author Amos Oz dies at 79

Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize, the country's top civilian recognition, and Germany's Goethe Award. He also was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature.

amos oz dead, Israeli author dead, israeli author dies of cancer, indian express
Israeli writer Amos Oz, author of novels, prose and a widely acclaimed memoir, had suffered from cancer. (Photo: AP/File)

Israeli media say renowned Israeli author Amos Oz has died at the age of 79.

Oz, author of novels, prose and a widely acclaimed memoir, had suffered from cancer, the reports say.

Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize, the country’s top civilian recognition, and Germany’s Goethe Award. He also was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature.

His works included “Black Box,” “In the Land of Israel,” and “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” a 2002 memoir that was also adapted into a film starring Natalie Portman.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android