Decoding the ‘feminist’ in Ismat Chughtai’s most (in)famous novel, Lihaaf

“I am still labeled as the writer of ‘Lihaaf’. The story brought me so much notoriety that I got sick of life. It became the proverbial stick to beat me with and whatever I wrote afterward got crushed under its weight,” Ismat Chughtai wrote in her memoir, A Life in Words. One can identify a sense of regret laced with anger in Chughtai’s words. Lihaaf, undisputably, remains one of her most (in)famous works and the controversy it sparked hung like a perceptible shadow over everything Chughtai wrote after that. The story was charged with obscenity and she was summoned to Lahore to defend it. Sadat Hassan Manto, who referred to it as the as the “only great story” she had written, was there too. He was defending his story, “Bu” that was facing similar charges.

Published in 1942 in a literary magazine — Urdu Adab-i-Latif, Lihaaf or The Quilt, is set in the household of a Nawab. Chughtai, with her discerning eye for detail, writes about his virtuousness — “No one had ever seen a nautch girl or prostitute in his house”, his strange hobby — of keeping his house open for “students — young, fair and slender-waisted boys whose expenses were borne by him”, and his negligence towards his wife, Begum Jan. The story, narrated by a woman, is mostly recounted by her from the time when she was a child and was left with Begun Jan by her mother. What follows is the child’s documentation of the time spent there — her incomprehension of Begum Jan and her servant Rabbu’s friendship, her horror on seeing the quilt, used by Begun Jan, taking puzzling shapes on the wall at night and her fright when Begum Jan asks her, “How many ribs does one have?” and proceeds to find out.

Lihaaf: Feminist or not?

“Ismat began writing at a time when South Asian women were still sequestered and their voices suppressed,” writes Farhat Bano in her thesis, The emergence of feminist consciousness among Muslim women the case of Aligarh. Perhaps this accounts for the kind of controversy Lihaaf sparked. Much like her other works, Chughtai in Lihaaf unabashedly wrote about female desires and wants. Left alone by her husband, Chughtai’s protagonist Begun Jan takes charge of her life and navigates her way through the bindings of the patriarchal setup to express her sexual urges and satiate them. But Chughtai places a lihaaf or a quilt of vagueness and euphemism over her writing as she explores the homoerotic theme in her story. Nothing is ever said aloud and the ploy of using a child narrator and borrowing her lexicon to recount the story serves Chughtai’s purpose well.

It is no surprise then that Lihaaf gained Chughtai notoriety as well as the epithet of being a radical feminist author — almost putting her next in line to Rashid Jahan, who too had raised the ire of the general populace by writing about the oppression faced by women. The story, over the years, has emerged as a fitting example of the triumph of feminism and Begum Jan as the champion of it. She might be secluded in her husband’s household but she uses the imposed seclusion to her advantage. Left alone in the zenena, she creates a world for herself, where she is no longer at the mercy of the Nawab to placate her urges and can unhesitatingly voice an “itch” on which her entire existence revolved and that needed to be constantly tended to by Rabbu.

“Although outwardly she (Begum Jan) abides by the patriarchal norms and possesses all the traits necessary for a virtuous woman in a patriarchal set-up, it is within the zenana that she refuses to give up her needs and desires for sexual satisfaction even if the only way left to her is to fulfil them by resorting to a deviant way of sexual relationship,” writes Tanvi Khanna in her article, Gender, Self Representation and Sexualised Spaces: A Reading of Ismat Chughtai’s Lihaaf. The zenena then becomes a feminist utopia where women seem to be reliant only on each other and where desires can be voiced and placated. “It (zenena) becomes a space for the expression of subversive desires under the garb of normalcy,” she adds.

“Lihaaf is not a queer-friendly tale,” says Anupama Mohan, Assistant Professor at Presidency University. Mohan, in her argument, departs sharply from the general accepted reading of the text. She has written about the same in her upcoming article. “In order to appreciate the richness of the text, you need to read it in its full potential and not merely cherry pick,” she says. It is not hard to guess that reading the text just as a feminist narrative — one that glosses over the class divisions and the molestation faced by the child narrator— is what Mohan refers to as a selective reading.

Begum Jan might have created her world in the zenena but enough evidence in the narrative bear testimony to the fact that it increasingly resembles “the drawing-room door” that the Nawab had opened for the “firm-calved, supple-waisted boys”. “Begum Jaan’s self-empowerment needs to be seen in tandem with her class and sexual domination over Rabbu first, and then over the child narrator,” Mohan says. The relationship that Rabbu has with Begun Jan might be seemingly homoerotic but it is not equitable. Rabbu is dependant on Begum Jan and is situated in a social stratum much lower to hers. Their relationship is then akin to a transaction as Rabbu is reduced to a pair of hands and Begum Jan is transformed into a sexual predator, merely feeding on her prey without reciprocating. “Rabbu’s body is fragmented and is used mainly as a passive toy by Begum Jan” Mohan says.

Chughtai berefts Begum Jan of any maternal instincts and the only time she indulges the narrator is when the latter “rubs her back” to lessen her “itch”. In fact, the de-formation of Begum Jan becomes gorier and perhaps complete when Begum Jan tries to molest the narrator disregarding her age and also the fact that the latter was left to her care.

This, however, does not make Lihaaf any less of a feminist text as Chughtai blurs the lines between the powerful and the powerless till each resembles the other in their morbidity.

“Lihaaf is a text that challenges some of the key tenets of a certain kind of feminism. For example, what are we to make of the Begum’s transformation into a sexual predator? Are we to see her “de-formation” as itself a response to her patriarchal domination by the Nawab and by her immediate hyper-conservative milieu? Or would we say, since we want to call her agential that she’s a hero and villain of her own making?” Mohan asks.

Reading the text merely as a feminist text also has led to our misplaced identification of who is the feminist in Chughtai’s story. Mohan believes it is not Begum Jan but rather the child narrator. “I think, the kernel of “Lihaaf‘s” feminist self-understanding lies in the child narrator who, in defiance of her own mother’s parenting, can think of an egalitarian, open relationship with her brothers and common male friends (instead of only “collecting aashiqs” as young girls, we are told, were wont to do at her age) and who, even at her most terrified, gathers courage and speaks up (“I spoke with courage, but no one heard me!”)”. Her defiance resulted in her mother sending her to Begum Jan and the zenena, that was supposed to empower her, punishes her instead- silencing and pacifying her. “This punishment was much more severe than I deserved for fighting with my brothers,” the narrator says.

Much of the relevance of the text lies in Chughtai’s ability to interweave themes of class, gender and sexuality and not letting one overwhelm the other. Mohan approves of such a reading of the text. “When read in such a multi-dimensional way, Lihaaf yields rich dividends for the scholar who wants to go beyond the banal assurances of an unreflexive identity-politics and wants to understand the ways in which literature brings alive the complexity of social interrelationships.”

Chughtai, while writing about the time she came to know about the obscenity claims, had described Lihaaf as “an ill-fated story” that had become “a source of torment” for her. While the author might have been right about it being “a source of torment” the relevance of the text, over the years, shows how wrong she was about it being “ill-fated”.

