You can now read your favourite novel on Instagram stories

You can now read novels on Instagram stories. (Source: NewYorkPublicLibrary) You can now read novels on Instagram stories. (Source: NewYorkPublicLibrary)

If you are someone who is always divided between investing your time on social media or reading books, then you can start counting your blessings. The New York Public Library has teamed up with ad agency Mother, in New York, to create ‘Insta Novels’ – novels that are designed to fit into your Instagram stories. With detailed illustrations, these visually appealing novels are all set to redefine your style of reading.

In a bid to make classic novels more accessible and enticing to its readers, especially to the younger generation, these digitized versions will draw inspiration from the layouts of the original classics. The Instagram novels will be posted in the format of stories – simply hold the screen to read a page and lift your finger to flip the page. If you’re a fast reader, just let it play on its own and you will see animations guiding you throughout the novel.

After every release, the New York Public Library will save each ‘Insta Novel’ story on its Highlights page, creating a digital bookshelf that its followers can access at any time.

The series kicked off with the Instagram story release of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, with illustrations by designer Magoz. Next in line is The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman followed by Franz Kafka’s The Metamorphosis.

Toss away that library card and start following New York Public Library’s Instagram account to get your share of classic literature. Are you ready for the shift?

