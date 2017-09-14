Hindi Divas: 15 words to show off your Hindi language skills

On Hindi Divas, we bring a bunch of unusual Hindi words for a fun test. (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) On Hindi Divas, we bring a bunch of unusual Hindi words for a fun test. (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

Not many of us know that Hindi is not our national language but shares the status of an official language with English. In fact, today on September 14, as we celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ in India, it’s interesting to note that in urban India and even in tier 2 cities, not many sticks to the pure use of the Hindi language. Actually, many may not be able to read the Devnagari script as well. For our own ease, we prefer speaking ‘Hinglish’, or just stick to English, especially in professional settings.

However, back in 1946, the issue of language became a primary concern with the Indian Constituent Assembly. Until then, English was already in use for all official matters due to the British rule since the posts were mainly occupied by Englishmen. Post-Independence, when Indians assumed the various government positions, many found it difficult to work with English, which is when the assembly decided to make Hindi and the Devnagari script an official language, along with English.

The resolution was adopted under the Indian Constitution in 1950, and then PM Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate September 14 as Hindi Diwas. The occasion was first celebrated in 1953.

Six decades later, the language ironically seems to be losing value in every-day speech, but we should not forget the beauty and poetry that Hindi brings to our lives, if only we remember. Some of the famous Bollywood lyricists and singers like Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar have won many hearts with their Hindi songs.

But there are so many words that we don’t use any more, but maybe we should – if only to impress and show off (why not!). So, here are 15 Hindi words you probably haven’t heard before. Take up the challenge and guess their meaning, and then share the knowledge!

TAMAK

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

DAMAK

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

AAVEG

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

JIJIVISHA

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

RIMJHIM

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

HUNKAAR

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

PREMASAKT

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

KIMKARTAVYAVIMUDH

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

LOH-PATH-GAMINI

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

ABHIYAANTRIKI

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

GIRMITIYA

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

VYOMBALA

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

VYAETARINI

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

ATTALIKA

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

HUTATMA

(Illustration by Nidhi Mishra) (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

