After Netflix special, Hannah Gadsby set to release memoir ‘Ten Steps To Nanette’

Hannah Gadsby is all set to release her new book Ten Steps To Nanette in Australia and the United States next year. (Source: hannah_gadsby/Instagram) Hannah Gadsby is all set to release her new book Ten Steps To Nanette in Australia and the United States next year. (Source: hannah_gadsby/Instagram)

Last month, when Netflix released Hannah Gadsby’s comedy special Nannete, her soul-affirming art broke the Internet. In a comedy special, Gadsby boldy declared that she would be quitting comedy forever. After delivering a show that had the power to make its audience emotional, uncomfortable, remorseful, guilty, proud, and yet make them laugh frequently, it was nothing short of devastating for her fans to learn about her decision to quit comedy. However, she doesn’t seem to disappoint her fans.

In a brilliant news, the Australian comedian and writer is all set to release a book called Ten Steps to Nanette next year in continuation to her comedy special — which is, reportedly, a memoir on quitting comedy. It is set to be released in both Australia and the United States.

Here’s the description for the Australian release:

“Hannah Gadsby always dreamt of being a cool kid but she had to accept that, just like her childhood dream of being a dog, “normal” isn’t always possible. In the vein of David Sedaris, Hannah’s memoir is a string of stories that draws together the varied funny and sometimes dark events of her life, compelling readers to understand the damage society can visit upon those (like Hannah) who find themselves on the outside.”

Like Nanette, fans can rejoice in anticipation of a book that has the power to spellbind you – only to change things forever.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd