Gulshan Grover’s biography ‘Bad Man’ to release soon

In the recent past, several celebrities have written autobigraphies. There are also many who have biographies written on them. The recent to join the list is Gulshan Grover. Grover, who has completed 30 years in Bollywood, has been the face of the antagonist and is also widely known as the ‘Bad man’.

It is not incidental then that an upcoming biography on the actor shares this title. Published by Penguin, Bad Man will be published next month. The first look was released yesterday.

“I have been a part of many stories across regions and languages but this is a completely new experience for me. Having my story told in a book is exciting and yet unnerving,” the actor was quoted as saying.

“The ability to deconstruct and reinvent one’s persona is the lifeblood of all successful durable entertainers all through history. The reason Gulshan Grover has been able to survive in this novelty seeking business, where the audience is continuously asking for a new, fresh experience, is because he manages to do just that. Gulshan is a shape- shifter,” director Mahesh Bhatt, who has worked with Grover in the past, said.

In the authorised biography to be written by senior journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya, Grover will provide a glimpse of his life, the several ups and downs he had to face, his failures and the overall interesting journey that he has traversed.

The book will be available from July 10.