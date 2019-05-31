Good Omens premieres: Some books by Neil Gaiman that you can read

Celebrated English author Neil Gaiman’s novel Good Omens is all set to premiere as a web series, and the novel co-written by Terry Pratchett has created quite a buzz. Fans of the novel are eager to see how one of Gaiman’s most celebrated novels has been adapted.

If you are gearing up to watch it as well, and are interested in Gaiman’s works, here are some of his novels you can read to get yourself acquainted with his work.

Good Omens

The novel that everyone is talking about right now has been co-written by Pratchett and Gaiman. The 1990 novel is a comedy that revolves around the birth of Satan and the nearing of the end times. The apocalypse is near and so is the day of judgement. The way things unfold only add to the confusion and fun.

American Gods

This 2001 novel remains Gaiman’s most endearing work, and in a typical Gaiman-esque fashion achieves a stunning combination of fantasy and the cultural identity of America. It is also a compelling commentary on the way America has changed.

Neverwhere

Written for a television series, Neverwhere is the story of Richard Mayhew and the many trials and tribulations he has to brave. The plot revolves around the time he meets a girl he knows nothing about but still decides to help her. Although the television series did not achieve much success, the novel, written as a companion piece is quite famous.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Published in 2013, the novel begins with the protagonist going back to his childhood town for a funeral. The crux of the novel constitutes of the things he sees, the people he meets there and all that follows after that.

The Graveyard Book

The adult-fantasy novel traces the story of a boy who was raised by ghosts and vampires. It is up to the protagonist to gather the meaning of life living among the dead.