German city refuses to award author Kamila Shamsie for lending support to anti-Israel movement

Novelist Kamila Shamsie’s support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has led to a German city withdrawing an award they were conferring on her. Author of Home Fire, Shamsie was recently declared to be the winner of the Nelly Sachs Prize. But, according to a report in Middle East Eye, the organisers informed that the jury has revoked the decision and, for 2019, no author will be awarded.

“With its vote for the British writer Kamila Shamsie as winner of the Nelly Sachs Prize 2019, the jury honoured the author’s outstanding literary work. At that time, despite prior research, the members of the jury were not aware that the author has been participating in the boycott measures against the Israeli government for its Palestinian policies since 2014,” the statement read.

The same report quotes her saying, “In the just-concluded Israeli elections, Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to annex up to one third of the West Bank, in contravention of international law, and his political opponent Benny Gantz’s objection to this was that Netanyahu had stolen his idea; this closely followed the killing of two Palestinian teenagers by Israeli forces, which was condemned as ‘appalling’ by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process,” she said. “In this political context, the jury of the Nelly Sachs prize has chosen to withdraw the award from me on the basis of my support for a non-violent campaign to bring pressure on the Israeli government,” she added, also highlighting how it is not fair for a jury to “bow to pressure and withdraw a prize from a writer who is exercising her freedom of conscience and freedom of expression.”