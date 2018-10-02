Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Gandhi Jayanti: Five books on Mahatma Gandhi every Indian should read

A lot has been said and written about the 'man' behind India's independence. On his 149th birth anniversary, we bring to you the books that give a glimpse into the simple living and high thinking of Mahatma Gandhi.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 5:30:28 am
October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India.
‘Mahatma’, ‘Sacred Warrior’, ‘Bapu’, ‘Father of the Nation’, all refer to one man who is synonymous with India’s freedom struggle, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

A lion-hearted freedom fighter, a spirited social reformer, an astute politician and a staunch nationalist, by taking on the might of the British, he led our country onto the path of freedom.

A lot has been said and written about the ‘man’ and on his 149th birth anniversary, we bring to you a few books that give a glimpse into the simple living and high thinking of Gandhi.

The Life of Mahatma Gandhi by Louis Fischer

The Life of Mahatma Gandhi by Louis Fischer

Loius Fischer, a brilliant historian and one of Gandhi’s closest friend penned a book on his life titled The Life of Mahatma Gandhi. The book talks about the ethics and strategies used by him to shoo away the British from India. It was also adapted into a film, ‘Gandhi’ by Richard Attenborough which bagged eight Academy Awards.

Mahatma Gandhi: His Life and Ideas by Charles F. Andrews

Mahatma Gandhi: His Life and Ideas by Charles F. Andrews

Mahatma Gandhi’s close friend, Charles F. Andrews, jotted a memoir on the principles Gandhi lived by and died for. Rather than a biography, this book unveils Gandhi’s ideals and beliefs.

Gandhi: Prisoner of Hope by Judith M. Brown

Gandhi: Prisoner of Hope by Judith M. Brown

Judith M Brown depicts Gandhi’s roller coaster journey as a lawyer who struggled hard against racism in South Africa. The book is a detailed account of Gandhi’s career in advocacy.

Gandhi An Autobiography: The Story of My Experiments With Truth by M.K. Gandhi

Gandhi An Autobiography: The Story of My Experiments With Truth by M.K. Gandhi

Gandhi himself wrote about his life, struggles, beliefs, principles and experiences in this book. He did not try to portray himself as a superhero in the book but gave a real account of his weaknesses as well failures.

Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and his Struggle with India by Joseph Lelyveld

Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and his Struggle with India by Joseph Lelyveld

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joseph Lelyveld penned a beautiful memoir on the ever-evolving legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The book is a vital and brilliant reconsideration of Gandhi’s extraordinary struggle for India’s independence that made him the ‘Father of our nation’.

