Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is upset over how the show will end

The eighth and final season of HBO’s blockbuster series Game of Thrones is coming to an end with the last episode set to air in a couple of days. However, George RR Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire on which the entire show is based is unhappy with the epic finale. The acclaimed writer who created the world of Westeros, the seven kingdoms and the iconic iron throne gave multiple interviews recently talking about how unfulfilling the HBO show has been.

In a chat with Fast Company this week, he said, “It can also be traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing that leads to a lot of conflicts”. In an interview with 60 Minutes said that his input in the final season was limited to several days of story conferences taking place in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to a report in Express UK, Martin revealed one of his greatest frustrations has been the studio’s interference in the show’s storyline. “You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with the story, but relates to ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do'”, he said.

While talking to Rolling Stone, Martin discussed how some story lines and characters have continued to diverge from the books. “Of course you have an emotional reaction. I mean, would I prefer they do it exactly the way I did it? Sure”, he said.