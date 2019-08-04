Friendship Day: Books which highlight various shades of friendship

Love has been the most overused theme in many works of fiction. But there are a few authors who use friendship to show the many shades of a relationship that can, sometimes, be complex than the one between lovers.

As we celebrate Friendship Day, here are some of the books you can read or re-read to understand the various intricacies of friendship.

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

First, in the Neapolitan Novels series, My Brilliant Friend is a thrilling, brilliant exploration of friendship. Tracing the relationship of two friends Elena and Lila, the writing is intimate, searing and brilliant. After immersing yourself in this book, you will not look at Italy and friendship in the same way.

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

The 2007 novel, Hosseini’s second, is darker and more brittle. Spanning across Afghanistan’s last thirty years, the book does a commendable job in bringing together history, tales of friendship and female solidarity.

Sula by Toni Morrison

This 1973 novel is firmly rooted in the Toni Morrison universe, but it makes it no less engaging. It is about Sula, and Nel Wright, their relationship and how both define the experience of being a black woman in Africa.

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

If you have been watching the HBO series adapted from the book, you might already be aware of the theme. Published in 2014, Big Little Lies wrestles with themes like domestic abuse and, at the same time, presents a touching portrait of female friendships.

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

One can trust Shel Silverstein, and him alone, to infuse humour with pathos, friendship with selfishness, and a tender tale with hard-hitting morale.