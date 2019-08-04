Toggle Menu
Friendship Day: Books which highlight various shades of friendshiphttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/books/friendship-day-books-which-highlight-various-shades-of-friendship/

Friendship Day: Books which highlight various shades of friendship

As we celebrate Friendship Day, here are some of the books you can read or re-read to understand the various intricacies of friendship. 

friendship day, friendship day, books on friendship, friendship day books, books on friendship, indian express, indian express news
Friendship Day: Read these books on friendship. (Source: Amazon.in)

Love has been the most overused theme in many works of fiction. But there are a few authors who use friendship to show the many shades of a relationship that can, sometimes, be complex than the one between lovers.

As we celebrate Friendship Day, here are some of the books you can read or re-read to understand the various intricacies of friendship.

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

After immersing yourself in this book, you will not look at Italy, and friendship, in the same way.  (Source: Amazon.in)

First, in the Neapolitan Novels series, My Brilliant Friend is a thrilling, brilliant exploration of friendship. Tracing the relationship of two friends Elena and Lila, the writing is intimate, searing and brilliant. After immersing yourself in this book, you will not look at Italy and friendship in the same way.

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

The book does a commendable job in bringing together history, tales of friendship and female solidarity. (Source: Amazon.in)

The 2007 novel, Hosseini’s second, is darker and more brittle. Spanning across Afghanistan’s last thirty years, the book does a commendable job in bringing together history, tales of friendship and female solidarity.

Advertising

Sula by Toni Morrison

The book is situated in a Toni Morrison universe. (Source: Amazon.in)

This 1973 novel is firmly rooted in the Toni Morrison universe, but it makes it no less engaging. It is about Sula, and Nel Wright, their relationship and how both define the experience of being a black woman in Africa.

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Big Little Lies wrestles with themes like domestic abuse. (Source: Amazon.in)

If you have been watching the HBO series adapted from the book, you might already be aware of the theme. Published in 2014, Big Little Lies wrestles with themes like domestic abuse and, at the same time, presents a touching portrait of female friendships.

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

As the title suggests, it is about a giving tree, and well not a really giving boy. (Source: Amazon.in)

One can trust Shel Silverstein, and him alone, to infuse humour with pathos, friendship with selfishness, and a tender tale with hard-hitting morale.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shelf Life: What Women Want
2 The Warmest Colour
3 Mission Possible