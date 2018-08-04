Friendship Day 2018: ‘Little Women’ to ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’, 5 beautiful books on female friendships

Friendship Day 2018: A still from the movie Pride and Prejudice, identifying Jane Bennet (L) and Elizabeth Bennet. (Source: YouTube) Friendship Day 2018: A still from the movie Pride and Prejudice, identifying Jane Bennet (L) and Elizabeth Bennet. (Source: YouTube)

Any book lover worth his/her salt would agree that there is no greater love and friendship than the one found in the pages of books. However, human relationships come a close second and one can’t help but revel in the comfort and safety of having a dependable friend at one’s back.

Authors have also deeply explored this relationship that stays almost unaffected by circumstances through the years, and in some cases, is formed through tough and trying times. This friendship day, we bring you the books that warmed our hearts with the beautiful bond of female friendships.

A Thousand Splendid Suns

By Khaled Hosseini

Even though they share a husband and are plagued by the jealousies that come with competition, Mariam and Laila have a strong bond of friendship. A generation apart, with Mariam being the infertile wife, and Laila winning all the favours from their chauvinistic husband, the women are, nevertheless, brought together by common suffering, mercy and pity for each other. Their deep-seated bond of love goes as far as to drive Mariam to die for the sake of Laila’s freedom. In a journey fraught with emotion, the book describes a beautiful relationship between the two women.

Little Women

By Louisa May Alcott

A classical masterpiece, it has warmed hearts of generations of readers since 1869. The story is set in rural New England at the time of Civil War and is a fine study of the complicated relationships shared by four sisters. Battling with mutual affection, envy over boys, violent outbreaks and tragic deaths, it gives an insight into how the March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — let love reign victorious.

Pride and Prejudice

By Jane Austen

You can be sisters by blood, but would you be sisters by choice? Jane Austen’s classic, Pride and Prejudice, traces this question by delving into the relationship between Elizabeth and Jane Bennet. Bound by sense, practicality, dignity and a fervour for independence, the sisters act as a rock-solid support for each other. Particularly endearing is the unconditional support and friendship between the siblings in their journey through heartbreak, indignity, family pressure and social stigmas.

Where There Is Evil

By Sandra Brown

Based on Brown’s own life, the publishing of the book caused her estrangement from her family. After all, she had written about the disappearance of her friend and neighbour, 12-year-old Moira Anderson, and her father was the suspect. Unbeknownst to anyone, clues about missing Moira surfaced when Brown’s father half confessed to her about his hand in it. Publicly proclaiming her father as a child molestor, the author traces her journey to find justice for her lost friend and get her father convicted.

The Handmaid’s Tale

By Margaret Atwood

There’s nothing common in these two friends: While Offred is the simple, average woman, Moira is opinionated, a strong lesbian and a feminist. Moira’s strong personality is something Offred draws strength from during her trying times. She idealises Moira’s resilience and independence in being a lesbian in a dystopian society that functions on man-woman sexual interactions. The author goes on to explain a gripping story on how Offred’s dependence on Moira decreases by the end of the novel and Moira’s dependence on Offred grows.

