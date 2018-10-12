Eragon set to return: Christopher Paolini announces new book ‘The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm’

Christopher Paolini’s ‘The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm’ will be released on December 31 in the US. (Source: Amazon.com)

After almost seven years, Christopher Paolini will be releasing his fifth book from the series The Inheritance Cycle titled The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm. The fantasy novel which will have an expansion of the plot and characters will be available in the US from December 31, 2018, and in the UK from January 1, 2019.

Set in the fictional world of Alagaësia, the stories focus on the adventures of Eragon, a teenage boy and his dragon named Saphira. Originally intended to be a trilogy titled the Inheritance Trilogy, Paolini announced in 2007 that the series can’t be concluded in just three books as the plot line is too complex.

“Greetings Friends! After so many years spent working on other projects, it was an enormous pleasure to return to the world of Alagaësia with The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm. Writing about Eragon and Saphira again felt like arriving home after a long journey. These stories mean a great deal to me, and I hope you will enjoy them as much as I do. (They are but the first taste of many more to come.) Prepare yourselves, Dragon Riders. Things are not always what they seem”, he was quoted saying on a website dedicated to the author.

He further added, “It’s been a year since Eragon departed Alagaësia in search of the perfect home to train a new generation of Dragon Riders. Now he is struggling with an endless sea of tasks: constructing a vast dragonhold, wrangling with suppliers, guarding dragon eggs, and dealing with belligerent Urgals and haughty elves.”

Excited much?

