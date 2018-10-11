DSC Prize 2018 longlist announced: Arundhati Roy, Jeet Thayil among selected entries

Out of the 88 books, 16 books have made it to the longlist.

On October 10, the longlist for the 2018 DSC Prize for South Asian Literature for $25,000 was announced and among the 88 books, 16 made it to the prestigious list. Announced by historian Rudrangshu Mukherjee and Surina Narula, founder of the prize, the list consists of four translated works from Assamese, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil literature and two debut novels.

It includes Anuradha Roy’s All The Lives We Never Lived; Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness; Chandrakanta’s The Saga Of Satisar, translated by Ranjana Kaul; Deepak Unnikrishnan’s Temporary People; Jayant Kaikini’s No Presents Please, translated by Tejaswini Niranjana; Jeet Thayil’s The Book Of Chocolate Saints; and Kamila Shamsie’s Home Fire. Manu Joseph’s Miss Laila Armed And Dangerous; Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West; Neel Mukherjee’s A State Of Freedom; Perumal Murugan’s Poonachi, translated by N. Kalyan Raman; Prayaag Akbar’s Leila; Rita Chowdhury’s Chinatown Days, translated by Rita Chowdhury; SJ Sindu’s Marriage Of A Thousand Lies; Sujit Saraf’s Harilal & Sons; and Tabish Khair’s Night Of Happiness.

The event included a session on translation where academician and translators Rakhshanda Jalil and Arunava Sinha spoke to Amrita Bhalla. They both shed light on the importance of translation being an invisible art and how imperative it is for translators to not have vanity.

The shortlist will be announced on November 14 at the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) in London. Six out of these 16 books will make the cut.

