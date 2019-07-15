One week at a time

When author Devapriya Roy was first asked if she wanted to write a serialised novel, she dashed out the first chapter in a day. She knew that Lata Ghosh (once, Charulata Ghosh) would be her protagonist. En route to Heathrow on her way to Calcutta, Ghosh had unfinished business with Ronny Banerjee, her former classmate, who is now an enfant terrible among Tollywood’s filmmakers. “And I knew a little bit about her mother, Manjulika, who, in the manner of mothers, talks to Lata in Lata’s head. That’s literally all I knew,” says Roy, 35. In the second chapter, the nine-going-on-nineteen Pixie appeared, arguably one of the best-loved characters in the novel, who strikes up a conversation with Ghosh at Heathrow. That’s how Roy’s fiction evolved — “sentence-by-sentence and chapter-by-chapter”.

Published over several weeks in a national daily, it has now taken the form of a novel titled Friends from College (Tranquebar, Rs 299). It is a “love letter to Calcutta of the nineties” — the decade in which Gen X grew up, made friends, became lovers, drifted apart, and sometimes left the city for good. “What is most fascinating to me about the process of serialising a novel is how there is no do-over. You cannot go back and restructure, kill someone off, or redeem someone else,” says Roy, who remembers reading the story of five teenage investigators in Sashtipada Chattapadhyay’s Pandab Goenda, as a child, in the children’s magazine Anandamela. “A memory that I have from my childhood is of my grandmother stacking her copies of Desh into piles based on the novels serialised in them,” she says. Bengal has had this tradition for long with great novelists — Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore and Sarat Chandra Chatterjee — serialising their fiction in journals.

Writing a novel is usually extremely lonely, says Roy. “Except my publisher and editor Karthika (VK), nobody sees any work in progress, and she too prefers to read the complete manuscript. It was quite new for me to get weekly responses. I even struck a few friendships along the way, with people who wrote to me,” says the author.

Roy has written two novels, a travelogue The Heat and Dust Project (2015) and a graphic novel, Indira (2018). Her next book is a sequel to the travelogue, called Man. Woman. Road. “It documents our crazy Delhi to Kanyakumari journey on a very tight budget in 2010 — we need closure on that,” she says.