India on my plate: 5 interesting Indian cookbooks of 2018

Be it the hunt for beautiful stories woven with interesting recipes or just a lookout for fun, fast recipes, cookbooks come in handy. As the year went by, we saw some really interesting cookbooks hitting the shelves of bookstores in 2018 – authors of which include restaurateurs, well-known chefs and food writers.

These books are bound to inspire elaborate dinner parties, enhance your knowledge of herbs, and help you prepare beautiful desserts.

Asma’s Indian Kitchen: Home-cooked food brought to you by Darjeeling Express by Asma Khan

Heading the all-female kitchen at her award-winning restaurant Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan launched her book Asma’s Indian Kitchen: Home-cooked food brought to you by Darjeeling Express. It is a must-read for people who want to start cooking or add some finesse to their culinary skills.

Masala: Indian Cooking for Modern Living by Mallika Basu

Cooking Indian food can be a bit too challenging for people who are not familiar with Indian spices and the nuances of it. Mallika Basu in her latest cookbook breaks down the complex spices of traditional Indian cooking and makes it accessible with her clever hacks.

Bake With Shivesh by Shivesh Bhatia

Popular twenty-two-year-old food blogger Shivesh Bhatia recently came up with his book Bake with Shivesh with a foreword by Macaron Queen of India Pooja Dhingra. From decadent chocolate cakes and brownies to a hoard of eggless recipes, if you want to bake a perfect cake, pick up this easy-to-follow book.

Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food by Nik Sharma

Sharma’s book Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food features 100 delicious and fascinating recipes along with 125 really gorgeous photographs that make for an absolutely delightful read.

Glow: Indian Foods, Recipes and Rituals for Beauty, Inside and Out by Vasudha Rai

Not just something that pertains to the taste buds, the former beauty editor of Harper’s Bazaar, Vasudha Rai came up with a book that features recipes using sixty Indian ingredients and lists the goodness of traditional Indian herbs like tulsi and saffron. This book contains recipes that not only satiates your hunger but also holds cure to various lifestyle problems.