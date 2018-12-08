From Pride and Prejudice To Don Quixote: Must read graphic novel adaptations of classic literature

When most people think of classic literature, they often think of old stories with fat narratives. But classic literature is more than that — it can trigger one’s imagination, introduce us to different sides of a story and most importantly, stay with a person for long.

To give them a makeover to resonate more with today’s youth, and in a bid to make it more approachable, some of the classic novels have been adapted into graphic novels. The images in a graphic book are literature in their own right, telling stories that have the ability to transcend written language and capture its essence.

In case you want to cut down on the time that reading a classic literature demands and enjoy illustrations along with the text, we have compiled a list of classic books that are now available in the form of graphic books for you to enjoy.

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle – Adapted by Hope Larson

In this graphic novel, Hope Larson brings this classic adventure of an awkward nerdy girl to life with her vivid, imaginative illustrations.

The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka – Adapted and illustrated by Peter Kuper

Peter Kruper tried to reimagine this dark novel in his graphic novel and beautifully captured Gregor Samsa waking up one day to discover he had been turned into a gigantic insect. It’s a charming adaption for longtime fans of the book and new readers alike.

Kindred by Octavia Butler – Adapted by Damien Duffy and John Jennings

Damien Duffy and John Jennings have tried to bring forth their incredible imagination with these drawings. They explore violence, humanity, complex family relationships in this stunning graphic novel.

Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen – Adapted by Nancy Butler and illustrated by Hugo Petrus

With almost all the original dialogue intact and without any distortion in the essence, this is not a modern spin to the classic and widely loved novel. What it is though, is a beautiful adaptation of the classic literature with lush illustrations by Hugo Petrus.

The Complete Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes – Adapted and illustrated by Rob Davis

With his gorgeous and highly impressive artwork, Rob Davis tried to give his magical spin and recreate the screwball tale of Don Quixote’s quest for adventure in his graphic book.