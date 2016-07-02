Will the Real Chris Gayle Please Stand Up?

It might have been tempting to paint Gayle as a misunderstood cricketer, and then go on to defend the scandals he had embraced. It might have been tempting to paint Gayle as a misunderstood cricketer, and then go on to defend the scandals he had embraced.

“I’m all you see and much more you don’t. My name in lights, my true self hidden away.” The irony in these lines encapsulates all, and perhaps a little more, about Chris Gayle. It’s as though there are two Gayles — the World Boss, the Six Machine, the King of Bling and parties; and a ghetto boy, simple and emotional, naive and plain.

Both aspects are revealed in the book. It’s Gayle’s emotional side, and its euphonious overlapping with the other, that makes this work what it is — a gripping tour de force on the most colourful modern-day cricketer. Yet, it must not have been the most straightforward of exercises for co-author Tom Fordyce, BBC’s chief sports correspondent. For as explosive as the life of his subject is, he had to be judicious to not over-indulge, or obsess on one particular side of Gayle.

It might have been tempting to paint Gayle as a misunderstood cricketer, and then go on to defend the scandals he had embraced. Fordyce, fortunately, stays away from such traps. He juxtaposes both sides of Gayle so that the end product is a long-needed antidote to the bland ghost-written sportsperson’s memoirs. This one fizzes with the raw fury of a six that whirs out from the mighty Gayle blade.

The prologue itself contradicts the swaggering Gayle. Here he is lying alone in a dark hospital room in Melbourne sometime in 2005. He is recuperating from a heart surgery. It offers time for rare introspection, a world away from pounding sixes and flaming parties. But it’s not those he misses. He longs for his childhood. “As a kid you just carry on living. Go out and have fun, play cricket and football in the streets, talk about girls, shoot birds for breakfast. You don’t know how free you are,” he writes. In a later chapter, he describes his rough upbringing in Rollington Town, where he confronted the endemic racism in cricket.

The reverie is cut off by a more pragmatic voice in his head. “Now I’m cheating death.” So why not enjoy a little more of the life? That, he admits, was the moment of realisation, the licence to party hard and hit the ball harder. A vow is made to celebrate life, and the night he lands in Jamaica, he hits a bar and parties all night. The book is shot through with moments like that.

“Death stalks you. Do not fear death,” he repeats the line at least six times in Chapter 12, where he speaks of how the death of two close friends (Garrick Grant and Runako Morton, both succumbing to accidents) changed his worldview. He imagines his own funeral as “a big dance”.

There is also a touching chapter on the biggest influence of his life, Miss Hamilton, the Kingston schoolteacher and his first coach. The respect for her is such that you wonder how he can come up with demeaning sexual innuendos about women and brag about his promiscuity. He, however, remains brashly unapologetic and his reductive views on women are damning.

Likewise, there is an oafish narcissism and an ego as big as the rings of Saturn. He likens himself to Zlatan and Ronaldo. “If Zlatan were a cricketer, these are the sort of things he’d try,” he says. If Gayle were a footballer, one can imagine him conceiving goals of such incredulous imagination as Zlatan. And preening and posturing like Ronaldo.

Gayle, the cricketer, is seen as a paradox. Chunks of writing on Gayle’s cricketing feats and regrets take a predictable course in the book, with the Jamaican intelligibly rating his two triple centuries above the rest of his accomplishments. He is distraught he couldn’t captain West Indies for a longer tenure (he’s convinced he was the best captain WI had since Carl Hooper) and slams the cricket board for its stupor.

At the end of it, Gayle leaves us with the impression that he is more complicated than what’s conveyed in the book. But like he has warned several times in the book, “Doh’ even try study me.”

