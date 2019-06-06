Plan to binge on Chernobyl? Here are 5 books on the 1986 disaster that you can read

HBO’s Chernobyl, that recently concluded on June 3, is a riveting, difficult and uncomfortable mini-series. As is evident by the name, it delves deep into the 1986 nuclear disaster and brings to the fore how it affected millions of people. Craig Mazin, writer of the show, recently took to social media to share the books and movies he referred to while researching. These include Svetlana Alexievich’s Voices From Chernobyl and films like Russian war drama Come and See by Elem Klimov.

In case you are looking to read up on the incident, here are some books you can try reading.

Chernobyl, History of a Tragedy by Serhii Plokhy

In this compelling book, the writer argues that the infamous turbine test was not just a stray accident but a disaster in the making. It presents an engaging – albeit disturbing – picture of what happened inside the control room, and eventually how the Soviet system failed.

Chernobyl 01:23:40: The Incredible True Story of the World’s Worst Nuclear Disaster

by Andrew Leatherbarrow

This extremely well-researched book gives a vivid and frightening picture of what all transpired the day the disaster took place. It sheds light on how there was a struggle to avert the tragedy, and the men who sacrificed their lives. It is interwoven with the author’s own journey to Ukraine’s still-abandoned city of Pripyat and the wider Chernobyl Zone.

Ablaze: The Story of the Heroes and Victims of Chernobyl by Piers Paul Read

The writer, in his list, shares using this book as a reference. Ablaze is a brilliant documentation of the way things unfolded, and the consequent description is both haunting and necessary.

Voices from Chernobyl by Svetlana Alexievich

This fascinating book by Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich, who at the time of the disaster was living in Minsk, has been used by the writer as well, and remains one of the most pioneer work on the tragedy. The book, as Mazin says, is “heartbreaking” and “essential”.

Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster by Adam Higginbotham

This powerful book probes deeper into the tragedy and investigates how years of secrets and myths have kept the real story hidden.

Which, among these, do you plann to read?