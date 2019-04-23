Cancer patients’ loss of taste inspire a cookbook with recipes by survivors and Michelin Star chefs

Cancer patients’ loss of taste has now inspired a recipe book, Velindre Cookbook, which contains recipes for those who have lost their taste due to chemotherapy. Authored by cancer patients and survivors, the book, according to a report in BBC, has been nominated for the Gourmand World Cookbook awards in China.

It contains an introduction by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, recipes of the patients and their private, intimate memories and contributions by top chefs such as Michelin star winner Chris Harrod.

The book has been inspired by the story of Angharad Underwood, a breast cancer survivor who was treated at Velindre Cancer Care in Cardiff. While Underwood was aware of the general repercussions of chemotherapy like hair loss, loss of taste buds took her by surprise. “The exhaustion and the real down days I was prepared for, but the taste buds really upset me because it makes you realise how important food is,” she was quoted as saying.

There, however, was one flavour she could taste – her homemade blackcurrant jam. Thus, she set out to create recipes and included this preserve. “There’s a coating over your tongue and your taste buds disappear, so strong flavours are important. It gave me a boost. It’s just so zingy and packed with flavour and vitamins. To me, it was just perfect,” she said.

Underwood took five months to finish her treatment. Her sense of taste has returned and today, cancer-free, she sells the pots of jam for charity.