Call Me by Your Name author André Aciman is finally writing a sequel to the book

Ever since the award-winning adaptation of André Aciman’s book Call Me By Your Name on the big screen, fans, actors and directors of the movie have been clamouring for a sequel. If you have been hoping for a sequel too, looks like you are in luck. André Aciman recently took to Twitter to announce that he is currently writing a sequel novel.

Aciman’s book Call Me By Your Name was released in 2007 but gained mainstream popularity after Guadagnino’s adaptation of the 2007 book into a movie in 2017.

“I would actually love a sequel to ‘Call Me by Your Name,’” Aciman wrote on Twitter. “In fact, I am writing one.”

I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one. — André Aciman (@aaciman) December 4, 2018

Set in northern Italy in 1983, Call Me by Your Name takes us through a romantic relationship between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) and his professor father’s 24-year-old graduate-student assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer). Taking to Twitter, Armie Hammer reacted to Aciman’s confirmation with excitement on Twitter.

BOOOM! — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2018

Armie Hammer and co-star Timothée Chalamet have been quite vocal about wanting to reprise their roles of Oliver and Elio. “I know Luca [Guadagnino] really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in,” Chalamet said, according to a report in Time.

Armie Hammer, said back in September that a sequel “will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen.” Turns out, Hammer was absolutely on point when he said that.

Call Me By Your Name won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, while the film picked up nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor (Chalamet). The coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, is the final installment in Guadagnino’s thematic “Desire” trilogy, after I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015).