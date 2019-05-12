Mother’s Day 2019: Some books you can gift your mother on this special day

The relationship between a mother and her child is inexplicable. The undying love and selfless support a mother gives her child can never be expressed in words. While each relation differs from the other, this, however, does not make one lesser or greater than the other. While there exists an overarching narrative of the way the relationship is supposed to be, the beauty lies in the unpalatable truths, the uncomfortable silences and the disparities.

Advertising

On Mother’s Day today, we bring you a list of books which have explored the various facets of this beautiful relationship. In case you plan to gift your mother something, these books can prove to be a thoughtful gift.

Missing Mom by Joyce Carol Oates

This 2007 novel traces the journey of Nikki Eaton, a 31-year-old self-dependent woman after her life takes an unexpected turn and she loses her mother. Focusing on the year after the mother’s death, the novel makes the reader privy to the guilt, sorrow, need for love and the loneliness Eaton goes through as she re-identifies what she had, and re-configures what she wants.

Mom and Me and Mom by Maya Angelou

The 2013 book is the last addition to Maya Angelou’s series of autobiographies. Much as the title reveals, the book focusses on the author’s relationship with her mother, Vivian Baxter, and does not shy away from addressing seemingly uncomfortable questions like why Angelou was abandoned by her.

Advertising

All The Lives We Never Lived by Anuradha Roy

This 2018 book is a searing portrayal of a relation between a mother and a son. Roy places the domestic against the political, and book is evocative, tender and perceptive on both grounds. The book is a triumph for the way it succeeds in presenting the idea of mother, that resembles less of who is an ideal and more of who is a human.

A Mercy by Toni Morrison

Morrison’s 2008 novel is posited in the familiar world of slavery in America, and within this the author masterfully weaves an evocative story of a mother and a daughter. Much like her acclaimed novel Beloved, A Mercy traces the story of a mother who lets go of her daughter to save her, and the daughter who never really gets over it till she identifies the ‘cruel act’ as merciful.

All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung

This 2018 novel is a delightful take on adoption, searching for one’s roots, and coming to terms with who one really is. Nicole Chung, who was born premature, was placed for adoption by her Korean parents. Later, she was raised by a white family. The novel traces her journey of finding her biological parents which also overlaps with her giving birth to her own child.