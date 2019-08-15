Books about sibling relationships you can read this Raksha Bandhan

The bond shared by siblings is special — they fight, argue, but soon make-up and ultimately have each other’s back. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, celebrates this eternal bond in the most special way. On this day, as per traditions, sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist, and the latter, in turn, promise to protect them. This year the day is celebrated on August 15.

On this day, apart from buying gifts for your sibling, you can also revisit some books which highlight this bond and encapsulate its various shade.

Pride and Prejudice

Jane Austen’s famous novel is still loved and enjoys a loyal fan base due to Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy’s love story. But the relationship between the Bennet sisters and the unfailing way in which they support each other remains one of the better parts of the narrative. At some point in our lives, we have all stood up for our sister just like Elizabeth did for Jane, or stuck through her like they do.

Sweet Valley High

This adult novel series by Francine Pascal revolves around two identical twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield who live in Sweet Valley, a fictional place. The relationship between the sisters forms the crux of the series which is funny, engaging and quite relatable. It is a must-read and will definitely keep you hooked on to it.

Little Women

This Louisa May Alcott classic reads better every time you reread it. The March sisters, with their little struggles, heartbreaks and their love for each other, are one of our most favourite literary siblings. The novel is all set to be released as a film.

My Sister’s Keeper

This Jodi Picoult novel sheds light on an interesting aspect of sisterhood. In the book, a 13year-old Anna Fitzgerald, sues her parents after she comes to know that she was to donate a kidney to her elder sister Kate, who suffers from acute leukemia.

Which one are you planning to read?