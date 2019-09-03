Booker Prize 2019: Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood make it to shortlist

The much-awaited shortlist of Booker Prize 2019 has been announced, and six books have made it to the list. It includes The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann, Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, Quichotte by Salman Rushdie, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak and An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma. Both Atwood and Rushdie have been recipient of the prize in the past.

ALSO READ | Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood feature in 2019 Booker Prize longlist

According to a report in The Independent, Peter Florence, Chair of Judges said, “Like all great literature, these books teem with life, with a profound and celebratory humanity.” “The common thread is our admiration for the extraordinary ambition of each of these books. There is an abundance of humour, of political and cultural engagement, of stylistic daring and astonishing beauty of language. Like all great literature, these books teem with life, with a profound and celebratory humanity. We have a shortlist of six extraordinary books and we could make a case for each of them as winner, but I want to toast all of them as “winners”. Anyone who reads all six of these books would be enriched and delighted, would be awe-struck by the power of story, and encouraged by what literature can do to set our imaginations free,” he added.

The winner will be announced on October 14.