Book to unravel story of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar

A new book will offer readers with an up-close and personal look into the life of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar’s life, Rupa Publications announced Friday.

Advertising

The book, “Chandra Shekhar: The Last Icon of Ideological Politics”, will retrace the late politician’s journey from being born in a lower middle-class family to becoming “one of the tallest figures” in Indian politics.

“This is the story of an ordinary man who did not inherit a grand legacy from a well-established and renowned family; who did not rely on family wealth and eminence; who did not attend any of the prestigious educational institutions in the country or abroad; and who did not command a dedicated vote bank of any class, caste or community,” the publisher said.

Written by Harivansh, the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, and research scholar Ravi Dutt Bajpai, the book will be launched on July 8, marking the leader’s death anniversary.

Advertising

Chandra Shekhar was known for being a “formidable opponent” of Indira Gandhi’s politics and policies.

While he served as the prime minister for a small period of seven months, he “won the nomination to the Congress Working Committee thrice despite stiff opposition from Indira Gandhi”.