Book On Batla House Encounter: ‘Media trial builds public perception… case outcome becomes immaterial’

At a time when media coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has become a matter of debate, former director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Karnal Singh has come out with a book that describes in detail how politicisation and partisan coverage by the media impacts police investigations.

The book, Batla House: An Encounter That Shook The Nation, is about the shootout between members of Delhi Police Special Cell and alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in September 2008. Singh, who was then heading the Special Cell, told The Indian Express that partisan media coverage prejudices public perception, making the outcome of investigations immaterial.

Singh has described in detail how doubts created about the encounter — which had claimed the life of Delhi Police officer Mohan Chand Sharma — by certain civil society groups and political parties not only demoralised the police but also threatened to derail police

investigations.

“Media trial builds a certain public perception about investigations and those being investigated. Police probes take far longer time than the interest of the media in a case. But once this perception is created, the outcome of the case becomes immaterial,” Singh told The Indian Express.

“People continue to believe the story the media has told them,” he said.

The book describes steps that Delhi Police took behind the scenes to convince the government of the genuineness of the encounter, to protect its men from over-reaching inquiries and to eventually garner support of the media.

The book, published by Rupa, will be launched on Friday.

