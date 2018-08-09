Iconic bookstores across India you should definitely visit

Are you a book lover? If yes, then these bookstores should definitely be on your list. (Source: Higginbothams/Facebook) Are you a book lover? If yes, then these bookstores should definitely be on your list. (Source: Higginbothams/Facebook)

Kindle and e-books might be your new BFFs, but there’s nothing as enticing as the smell of musty old books and the feel of worn-out pages between your fingertips. To top that, show bibliophiles the way to a bookshop and you will earn their blessings forever.

Today, on Book Lovers Day, we bring you iconic bookstores across India that every book lover should visit at least once in their lifetime. Book Lovers Day is celebrated on August 9 every year.

Blossom Book House, Bengaluru

Blossom Book House is an iconic bookstore in Bengaluru that sells books in English, Hindi and other regional languages. It was launched by a former engineer named Mayi Goweda in 2001, who quit his job to establish this 3500 sq feet store with three floors. Interestingly, Blossom Bookstore is the largest second-hand bookstore in India.

Cambridge Book Depot, Mussoorie

The Cambridge Book Depot is situated at Mall Road in Mussoorie, and it holds great importance for a unique reason. Ruskin Bond, the 84-year-old children’s writer visits this bookstore every Saturday for two hours from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. This is a major attraction, as students and children from all around the city come to visit him.

Gulshan Books, Kashmir

Probably the most interesting store of the lot, Gulshan Books is located at the middle of the Dal Lake and boasts of more than 80,000 books. This store, that was founded in 2016 made it to the Limca Book of Records due to its uncanny location.

Bahrisons Booksellers, Delhi

Bahrisons was established in 1953 in Khan Market, Delhi. Balraj Bahri Malhotra, who founded this shop had other plans during the early years. It was initially a stationery shop, however, they added books to it later. Their habit of giving personalised titles to readers depending on the person’s reading preference give Bahrisons an edge over other stores.

Higginbothoms, Chennai

Higginbothoms is the oldest bookstore in India that is still in existence. Founded in 1844 by an Englishman named Abel Joshua Higginbothom, they gained popularity even before India’s independence.

