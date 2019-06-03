Need a summer reading list? Bill Gates has some suggestions

Summer is upon us and the unbearable heat outside serves as the perfect excuse to stay indoors and spend solitary afternoons, curled up in bed with a book. In case you are looking for some recommendations, then here’s help. Bill Gates recently shared his own summer reading list and, needless to say, it is a great start.

Here are the books that made it to the business magnate’s list.

Upheaval by Jared Diamond

The Prize-winning author of “Guns, Germs, and Steel,” in this non-fiction focuses on how countries react to crisis, and illustrates how varied and similar they can can. Filled with case studies, the book is a compelling read. A self-confessed fan of the author, Gate wrote in his blog, “The book explores how societies react during moments of crisis. He uses a series of fascinating case studies to show how nations managed existential challenges like civil war, foreign threats, and general malaise. It sounds a bit depressing, but I finished the book even more optimistic about our ability to solve problems than I started.”

Nine Pints by Rose George

In this fascinating book, Rose George explores blood and the ambiguity related to it – how it is both a source of life and at the same time frightens us. “I’m a big fan of books that go deep on one specific topic, so Nine Pints (the title refers to the volume of blood in the average adult) was right up my alley. It’s filled with super-interesting facts that will leave you with a new appreciation for blood,” Gates wrote.

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

This 2016 book is immensely readable and equally incisive and philosophical. Shedding light on the plot, Gates wrote, “Towles’s novel about a count sentenced to life under house arrest in a Moscow hotel is fun, clever, and surprisingly upbeat. Even if you don’t enjoy reading about Russia as much as I do (I’ve read every book by Dostoyevsky), A Gentleman in Moscow is an amazing story that anyone can enjoy.”

Presidents of War by Michael Beschloss

This 2018 book is packed with intriguing details and was researched by the author for 10 years before it was written. It presents an engaging picture of the leaders of America as and when the nation was confronted with some conflict and ultimate victory. “I learned a lot not only about Vietnam but about the eight other major conflicts the U.S. entered between the turn of the 19th century and the 1970s. Beschloss’s broad scope lets you draw important cross-cutting lessons about presidential leadership,” Gates shared.

The Future of Capitalism by Paul Collier

Collier, in this book, not only analyses capitalism but presents a diagnosis. “Although I don’t agree with him about everything—I think his analysis of the problem is better than his proposed solutions—his background as a development economist gives him a smart perspective on where capitalism is headed,” Gate wrote.

So, which among these would you like to read?