Bill Clinton teams up with American author James Patterson for a thriller novel

Bill Clinton has teamed up with American author James Patterson to write a political thriller, The President Is Missing.(Source: AP) Bill Clinton has teamed up with American author James Patterson to write a political thriller, The President Is Missing.(Source: AP)

Celebrated personalities writing autobiographies is rather common and while we have seen several actors do that in the past, the latest to join the club is former US president Bill Clinton. Clinton has teamed up with American author James Patterson to write a political thriller, The President Is Missing. The book has incidents from the time Clinton was in the White House. “I love thrillers. I read huge numbers of them. I’ve just finished the third book in the Red Sparrow trilogy [by Jason Matthews],” he was quoted as saying to BBC. Clinton has also read Patterson’s books and admits to love them.

“I didn’t read much murder fiction or thrillers until the early 1980s and I just got into them,” Clinton was quoted as saying. Writing, it seems, was a dream even back then. “I’d always wanted to do it,” he said.

ALSO READ | 2017’s celebrity biographies and autobiographies that became talking points

This, however, is the first instance when the former US president has decided to write a thriller. The book has tried to depict Clinton’s life in the White House as accurately as possible. “We really tried to make it as accurate as possible”, Clinton says. The cyber attack on the US forms the spine of the novel and will also shed light on how is is like to be a president during the most adverse of circumstances.

“What I want people to see is that this is real people doing real work. It matters. They make decisions. They affect your lives,” he said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd