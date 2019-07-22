Balraj Sahni’s biography ‘The Non-Conformist’ to be written by his son

Balraj Sahni, often considered as one of the most celebrated and formidable actors of Indian cinema, remains etched in public memory with his enduring performances in films like Do Bigha Zamin, Kabuliwala and Garam Hawa. To celebrate the life and works of the legendary actor who passed away in 1973, a book on him, penned by his son and actor Parikshat Sahni will soon be published by Penguin Random House India.

The biography titled The Non-Conformist: Memories of My Father Balraj Sahni will release in August 2019.

Speaking on writing a book on his celebrated father, Parikshit said in a statement, “Writing about Balraj Sahni, my father and an inspiration to many, has been a redemptive and cathartic experience for me. I am happy that I got the opportunity to share untold stories about Dad, and pay my tribute to him, his life and his craft through The Non-Conformist. I hope his fans and the lovers of cinema will be able to unravel the man behind the actor and enjoy the book. I would like to thank Penguin Random House India and my publisher Milee Ashwarya for the opportunity and for publishing The Non-Conformist.”

The book will provide a glimpse of the unknown sides of the actor, anecdotal snippets of him as a father and husband. The foreword will be written by actor Amitabh Bachchan where he will share his working experiences with Sahni, and will also shed light on the latter’s immense contribution to Indian cinema.

“The Non-Conformist is a personal, intimate and real portrayal of an iconic star who left us too early,” Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said.