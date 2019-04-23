Avengers: Endgame: Books you can read to brush up your knowledge before you watch the film

Avengers: Endgame, the American superhero film based on team Avengers, is all set to release and the anticipation is already palpable. The film is breaking records even before its release and has become the fastest film, among others from the Marvel franchise, to sell one million tickets in 24 hours.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Avengers Endgame sells one million tickets over 24 hours, breaks records in India

In case you have already booked your tickets and are all set to watch it, here are some books you can read before it hits theaters.

The Infinity Gauntlet

The Infinity Gauntlet, the American comic book storyline published by Marvel Comics, has been written by Jim Starlin and illustrated by George Pérez and Ron Lim. The limited series published in 1991, can be an informative read before you watch Endgame. It will give you an idea on what Thanos might do.

Infinity War

Advertising

This six-series comic book published in 1992 came out after a year of The Infinity Gauntlet. In this, Adam Warlock is in possession of the gauntlet and it leads to a resurgence of his own evil self. Thanos cannot enjoy evil retirement on Titan and warns Warlock against this evil self as the hero and the villain unite to fight a common enemy.

Thanos Vol 2: The God Quarry

This book probes further into the flaws and strength of Thanos and reveals what he is really like. For all you know, some of these characteristics might be borrowed in his appearance.

Captain America: Reborn

This six-monthly comic series published between 2009 and 2010 has been written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Bryan Hitch. The series reveals the truth regarding the death of the original Captain America. It also revives him in the contemporary Marvel Universe.

New Avengers: Illuminati Vol 2

The Illuminati initially comprised of Iron Man, Namor, Mr Fantastic, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Professor Xavier and Doctor Strange. It is Mr Fantastic who brings this group together. He also reveals that he has been collecting the Infinity Gems (Infinity Stones) and how he plans to collect all of them with their help. The gems are collected but what follows is a tumultuous journey.