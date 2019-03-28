Asterix fans rejoice: First four albums of the comic series are now available in Hindi

Fans of Asterix are in for some good news, as one of the most widely read comic series in the world will now be available in Hindi. Published by Om Books International, the first four albums — Astérix: Gaulwasi Astérix; Astérix: Sone ki Darati; Astérix: Astérix aur Gawthwasi; Astérix: Astérix Talwarbaz — are now available in Hindi.

The first four albums of the Astérix comics series in Hindi was jointly launched by The Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Mr Alexandre Ziegler, and publisher Ajay Mago at the Residence of France on March 27. Co-translators Dipa Chaudhuri and Puneet Gupta, were also present at the event.

“It’s an immense pleasure to release the first four Asterix albums in Hindi. Asterix’ strength – apart from the superhuman one he acquires through the druid’s magic potion – is his ability to please and renew his audience, generation after generation. The characters embodying French spirit are timeless and such a part of French heritage. Their stories are an opportunity for readers to get a glimpse of the history of the figures’ country of origin. Making the humour and stories accessible in another language and culture is no mean feat, so I warmly congratulate the translators for taking up this challenge.” Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler said.

Céleste Surugue, managing director of Les Éditions Albert René said that the Astérix albums have been published in 111 languages and dialects until now, making it the best-selling comic book series worldwide with 375 million copies sold up to date.

“Astérix is very well-known character in India, very appreciated for all the values the series carries, having this universe available to the millions of Hindi-speaking people was necessary and we were glad to collaborate with Om Books International in order to make this happen. After years of hard work with a very professional team, we are now very pleased to see these first 4 albums of the series available with a very accurate adaptation. We do hope these will have the success they deserve,” Surugue was also quoted as saying at the event.

Mago, publisher of Om Books International, also revealed that he was in touch with Hachette Livre for over five years until they were convinced about the tie up with for the Hindi edition.

The series first appeared in the Franco-Belgian comics magazine, Pilote, on 29 October 1959. It was written by René Goscinny and illustrated by Albert Uderzo.