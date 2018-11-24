Toggle Menu
Happy birthday, Arundhati Roy: Some memorable quotes by the authorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/books/arundhati-roy-quotes-birthday-5461492/

Happy birthday, Arundhati Roy: Some memorable quotes by the author

Not the one to mince words, Arundhati Roy has never turned away from speaking what she thought was the truth and what she thought needed to be said. On her birthday, we revisit some of the author's famous quotes. 

arundhati roy, arundhati roy birthday, arundhati roy quotes, arundhati roy ministry of utmost happiness quotes, arundhati roy god of small things quotes, indian express, indian express news
Happy Birthday, Arundhati Roy. (File Photo)

Right from delivering powerful speeches to crafting words exquisitely, Arundhati Roy has given us much to hold on to.

Roy made her writing debut with The God of Small Things which won the Booker Prize in 1997. It talked to us about the aching love of Ammu and Velutha with sensuous prose and a dreamy style that cut through people’s lives and presented some very sharp insights. Twenty years later, in 2017, she published The Ministry of Utmost Happiness that took us on an intimate journey across the Indian subcontinent – from the cramped neighborhoods of Old Delhi to the valleys of Kashmir and beyond.

Not the one to mince words, Roy has never turned away from speaking what she thought was the truth and what she thought needed to be said. On her birthday, we revisit some of the author’s famous quotes.

Her first novel became the biggest-selling book by a non-expatriate Indian author. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
She is also a political activist involved in human rights and environmental causes. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Arundhati Roy was born in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Roy studied architecture at the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Early in her career, Roy worked for television and movies. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Roy began writing her first novel, The God of Small Things, in 1992, completing it in 1996. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Roy has written a television serial, The Banyan Tree. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Wish you a wonderful birthday, Arundhati Roy.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android