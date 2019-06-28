Anupam Kher’s autobiography, Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, to be released in August

It is becoming an increasingly common practice for celebrities to pen their own life stories, and the latest to join the list is veteran actor Anupam Kher. Titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, the actor’s autobiography will be out on August 5.

Advertising

The book promises to be an engaging and riveting read where the author, who has acted in over 530 films, will shed light on his life, his intriguing and compelling journey, and will also share anecdotes and behind-the-scene details.

Kher, who has always been pretty forthright and vocal about his life and everyday issues, will be an interesting author to look forward to.

The press release states the book, published by Penguin, will be “peppered with incredible life lessons that are bound to resonate with every aspiring artiste and, most of all, the common man. Here is a kaleidoscopic peep into the life and times of a true genius and forever entertainer.”

Advertising

ALSO READ | Gulshan Grover’s biography ‘Bad Man’ to release soon

The announcement comes right after actor Gulshan Grover announced his biography Bad Man. The authorised biography will be co-written by senior journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya. “I have been a part of many stories across regions and languages but this is a completely new experience for me. Having my story told in a book is exciting and yet unnerving,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Bad Man, published by the same publisher, will be available from next month. The first look was released on July 25 and the book will be available from July 10.